Is This the Best Use of a Spongebob Meme Ever? Probably

FilmMagic—2009 Charles Eshelman
By Cady Lang
12:19 PM EST

Spongebob Squarepants memes are a tool, that, when used skillfully, can communicate a full range of emotions, something that was clearly evident in the humorous stylings of a clever physics student.

In what might be the most Internet sequence of events ever, a Twitter post featuring a screenshot of an Instagram post of another tweet featuring an image of a physics assignment with a Spongebob meme doodled on it, has gone viral.

In the original tweet, which has been favorited over 76,000 times and retweeted 17,000 times, the student finishes a complex problem with a sketch of the Spongebob meme where an indifferent Spongebob is seen leaving, accompanied by the caption, “Aight, Imma head out.” The Twitter user who shared it, @brwnbabe_, wrote that the assignment came from a “real-life college student” of her brother, who’s a physics professor.

The tweet was then shared on Instagram where it went viral, garnering over 129,000 likes on the platform, according to the screenshot. One thing’s for certain — the answer to any challenge is probably a Spongebob meme.

Related Stories

See the Spongebob meme in action below.

 

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Top Ukraine Adviser Disputes Impeachment Testimony
2

Meet Baby Yoda Lookalike Parmesan the Cat
3

Merriam Webster Names 'They' As Its Word of the Year for 2019
4

Who Should Be TIME's Person of the Year for 2019?

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE