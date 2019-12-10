Is This the Best Use of a Spongebob Meme Ever? Probably

Spongebob Squarepants memes are a tool, that, when used skillfully, can communicate a full range of emotions, something that was clearly evident in the humorous stylings of a clever physics student.

In what might be the most Internet sequence of events ever, a Twitter post featuring a screenshot of an Instagram post of another tweet featuring an image of a physics assignment with a Spongebob meme doodled on it, has gone viral.

In the original tweet, which has been favorited over 76,000 times and retweeted 17,000 times, the student finishes a complex problem with a sketch of the Spongebob meme where an indifferent Spongebob is seen leaving, accompanied by the caption, “Aight, Imma head out.” The Twitter user who shared it, @brwnbabe_, wrote that the assignment came from a “real-life college student” of her brother, who’s a physics professor.

The tweet was then shared on Instagram where it went viral, garnering over 129,000 likes on the platform, according to the screenshot. One thing’s for certain — the answer to any challenge is probably a Spongebob meme.

See the Spongebob meme in action below.

