Here's What's In the Articles of Impeachment Against President Trump

On Tuesday morning, House Democrats announced they are introducing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: one for abuse of power, and one for obstruction of Congress.
“The House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment charging the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with high crimes and misdemeanors,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who has been tasked with drafting the articles, announced Tuesday morning.
Accompanied by the four other committee chairs leading oversight probes and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Nadler laid out the two articles.
“The first article is for abuse of power. It is an impeachable offense for the President to exercise the powers of public office to obtain an improper personal benefit while ignoring or injuring the national interest,” Nadler said. “That is exactly what President Trump did when he solicited and pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Presidential election.”
Related Stories
“When the House investigated and opened an impeachment inquiry, President Trump engaged in unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry,” Nadler continued. “This gives rise to the second article of impeachment, for obstruction of Congress.”
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff added: “The framers of the Constitution recognized that some day a President might come to office who would abuse that office, betray the public trust, and undermine national security to secure foreign help in his reelection. And who would seek to abrogate the power of Congress to hold him accountable. They recognized this danger, and they prescribed a remedy and that remedy is impeachment.”
Here are the impeachment charges against the President: