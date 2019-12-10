Democrats Set to Unveil Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump

House Democrats will unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to TIME.

The articles are expected to be announced at a Tuesday morning press conference, one day after a nearly ten-hour hearing during which Republicans and Democrats made their case to the House Judiciary Committee about whether President Trump’s decision to withhold millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into a top political rival amounted to an impeachable offense.

Daniel Goldman, Majority Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, testified that Trump’s actions towards Ukraine was a “clear and present danger to our free and fair elections and to our national security.” Minority Counsel Steve Castor argued that the Democrats’ inquiry was not legitimate because they had been gunning to impeach Trump since he assumed office nearly three years ago, and did not have sufficient evidence.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee, which has been tasked with drafting the articles, are working through Monday evening and Tuesday morning to prepare for the announcement.

Unveiling the articles renders it a near certainty that Trump will become the third President in U.S. history to be impeached from office.

Write to Alana Abramson at Alana.Abramson@time.com.