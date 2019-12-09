Russia President Putin and Ukraine President Zelensky Sit Down for Peace Talks for the First Time

PARIS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are meeting for the first time at a summit in Paris to find a way to end the five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Both of the leaders are sitting down in the French capital on Monday along with the leaders of France and Germany. The talks are focusing on the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement for eastern Ukraine that was brokered by France and Germany but has largely stalled.

A major breakthrough at the summit is unlikely, and Ukrainian protesters in Kyiv are heaping pressure on Zelensky not to surrender too much to Putin at their first face-to-face meeting.

Putin and Zelensky are facing each other across the table, flanked by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Putin and Zelensky are expected to hold a separate one-on-one meeting later.

Whatever happens, the summit is the biggest test yet for Zelensky, a comic actor and political novice who won the presidency this year in a landslide — partly on promises to end the war.

While Zelensky still enjoys broad public support, he has been embarrassed by the scandal around his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump that have unleashed an impeachment inquiry in Washington. The U.S. is an important military backer for Ukraine, which is hugely out-gunned by Russia.

Contact us at editors@time.com.