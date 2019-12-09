The True Story Behind The Aeronauts

Today, you can hitch a ride on a hot air balloon anywhere in the world. The Aeronauts, a new movie directed by Tom Harper, takes audiences back to a time when aeronautical expeditions were just taking flight.

The Aeronauts follows the adventures of James Glaisher, a scientist, and Amelia Wren, a flamboyant aeronaut who lost her husband in a hot air balloon accident. The pair, fighting against thunderstorms, wind, hailstones and rain as they ascend higher and higher, achieve something phenomenal: they travel to heights no man or woman has ever reached before.

“I hope the audience takes away a sense of wonder and a feeling of the amazing things that humans can achieve through science and through exploration when we put our minds to it and work together,” Harper tells TIME.

In order to convey that sense of wonder, Harper and co-writer Jack Throne drew on several real figures from history, and also took some creative license with their stories.

The Aeronauts, which stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, premiered in U.K. cinemas on Nov. 4 and opened in the U.S. on Dec. 6. The movie will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning on Dec. 20.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s fact and what’s fiction in The Aeronauts.

Who was James Glaisher?

In The Aeronauts, meteorologist James Glaisher (Redmayne) presents his theories of how a hot air balloon expedition could be key to predicting the weather—a science still in its infancy in the 1860s—and asks for funding for the expedition. His peers respond emphatically: “We are scientists, not fortune tellers.” But Glaisher doesn’t give in. He eventually convinces Amelia Wren (Jones) to pilot the balloon he needs to take him on his expedition.

In real life, Glaisher was indeed an influential scientist—he made 28 ascents between 1862 and 1966, recording observations that were crucial to our understanding of weather. Among his discoveries were the fact that wind changes speed at different altitudes, and the way raindrops form and gather moisture. Science has, of course, advanced significantly since Glaisher’s time. The kinds of scientific measurements he performed using thermometers, barometers and hygrometers are now made in unmanned meteorological balloons.

Did James Glaisher and Amelia Wren really go on an expedition?

The Aeronauts follows the balloon expedition of Glaisher, whose life goal is to travel into the sky to predict the weather, and Wren, a character Harper describes as a “distinctive firecracker of a woman.” In the movie, the pair breaks the world record for the highest hot air balloon flight after reaching a height of 36,000 feet.

Glaisher did in fact exist, and he did break the record for traveling higher than any person, but he did so with fellow scientist Henry Tracy Coxwell rather than the fictional character of Amelia Wren. On Sept. 5, 1862, the two men, equipped with pigeons (as in the film), a compass and thermometers, took to the skies and broke the world record for the highest any human had been in a hot air balloon.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Glaisher wrote about the record-breaking expedition in his 1871 book, Travels in the Air: “We entered a cloud… Momentarily the clouds became lighter, and on emerging from them… a flood of strong sunlight burst upon us with a beautiful blue sky without a cloud, and beneath us lay a magnificent sea of clouds.”

The Aeronauts is an “amalgam of many different sites and many different voyages,” according to Harper. “We wanted to create an essence of that sense of adventure and wonder and explanation, rather than one particular [event].”

On the balloon Glaisher and Wren travel in, Wren has the following words transcribed: “Surely the sky lies open, let us go that way.” And in the final scene, as the hot air balloon crosses a pink-lit sky, Wren speaks the last words: “Look up, the sky lies open.”

“That’s what I really hope people take away from the film,” says Harper. “To remember to keep looking up. We are so drawn to our phones, to the 24-hour news cycle, but it’s important to look up and to look around.”

What was the inspiration for Amelia Wren’s character?

Amelia Wren is a fictional character inspired by women who did exist in the aeronautical world, Harper tells TIME.

The name Amelia is partly a tribute to Amelia Earhart, the legendary pioneering aviator. And the surname Wren is a nod to Harper’s grandfather, who would always run outside their family home to check the weather and cloud formations. Harper says he thought there was a wren on his grandfather’s family crest. “But it turns out it wasn’t a wren, it was a nuthatch, so it’s not particularly relevant,” he says, laughing.

Wren’s character was also inspired by Margaret Graham, the first British woman to make a solo balloon flight, and aeronaut Sophie Blanchard. Blanchard was also a widow—her husband, French balloonist Jean-Pierre-Francois Blanchard, died from injuries he sustained when he fell from his balloon after suffering a heart attack in 1809. “She was the strongest source of information for the character,” Harper says. The similarities between Wren and Blanchard are clear: both used fireworks to make dazzling displays, and both parachuted dogs from their balloons.

The fact that The Aeronauts is loosely based on reality, and draws on a number of different aeronautical expeditions, allowed Harper to create a character like Wren. “I think we need more strong, brilliant, interesting female characters. And science, like the film industry, has long been subject to gender bias. We need to be active in our pursuit to redress that.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.