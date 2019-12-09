Beyoncé has a succinct, but strong message for anyone who has any speculations about her body: “Get off my ovaries.”

Queen Bey opened up about her legacy, motherhood, and self-image in a cover feature for ELLE, photographed by her “Formation” collaborator, Queen and Slim director Melina Matsoukas. In the interview, she revealed that the question she most hates to answer is whether or not she’s expecting.

“Are you pregnant?” she said, explaining in a lightning round of questions posed by fans that this is the question that irks her the most. “Get off my ovaries!”

Beyoncé was also candid about how she feels the most confident about her body now, as a grown woman and mother of three.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” she said.

“But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero 🤬s is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.”

All hail the queen — and please, no more questions about whether or not Beyoncé’s pregnant. We all know she’s very good at dropping an announcement that breaks the Internet.

See more of Beyoncé’s cover shoot below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.