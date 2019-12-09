'Tis the Season for Two of Your Home Alone Faves to Get Golden Globes Nominations

By Megan McCluskey
12:40 PM EST

While you’re watching Home Alone for what probably feels like the millionth time this holiday season, two of your favorite actors from the Christmas classic are going to be getting ready to find out whether they’ve won a Golden Globe.

That’s right, both Joe Pesci, who starred as Wet Bandit Harry Lyme, and Kieran Culkin, the real-life younger brother of Macaulay Culkin who played Kevin’s cousin Fuller, are both nominated for 2020 Golden Globes. And luckily, since their categories don’t overlap, they could each bring one home.

While Pesci is up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his turn as mobster Russell Bufalino in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Culkin is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role as snarky billionaire bad boy Roman Roy in HBO’s Succession.

Unfortunately, another Home Alone alum, Catherine O’Hara, who played Kevin’s mom Kate, was snubbed for her hilarious work as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek. But that doesn’t make her performance any less beloved by fans.

All this to say, the cast of Home Alone is definitely still going strong. Let’s just hope Culkin takes it easy on the Pepsi that night.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

