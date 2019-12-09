It isn’t always easy going out to eat as a vegan, but apparently one restaurant has doled out single banana slice in lieu of birthday cake.

Twitter user @YazisAlright shared her dessert on Saturday, showing that the waiter brought her one piece of banana with a candle in it, and “happy birthday” written in chocolate. (She confirmed in a subsequent tweet that the chocolate syrup was, in fact, vegan.)

More than 60,000 people liked the tweet, and others soon chimed in with their own vegan birthday cake horror stories, including one person, Logan, who literally received “a cup of ice with a cherry on top.”

Another user, Helena, shared that her friends had put candle sticks in a full banana on her birthday. (At least she got the whole banana.)

It’s been a banana-heavy news week, considering Maurizio Cattelan’s art piece at Art Basel—”Comedian,” which is just a banana taped to the wall—cost $120,000.

