Police in New Zealand say they do not believe there are any more survivors left on a volcanic island that erupted Monday as tour groups visited the area, killing at least five people.

Up to 50 people were believed to be present on White Island, a popular tourist site to the north of the country. 23 people were taken off the island after the eruption began around 2pm, including the five confirmed dead. Many of the 18 survivors are injured, with some suffering severe burns, Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said.

Rescue workers were still unable to reach the island as night fell in New Zealand due to unstable conditions and the risk of further eruptions. But a police helicopter and military aircraft have flown over the site. “No signs of life have been seen at any point,” national police said a statement. “[We] believe anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation.”

Here’s what to know about the White Island eruption.

Where is the White Island volcano?

White Island, or Whakaari, lies 30 miles off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island. It is one of the country’s most active volcanos. The dramatic scenery, and easily accessible conditions, make it a popular site for day trips and cruise stops.

The volcano has had six small eruptions in the last eight years, the BBC reports. But previous eruptions have happened when no tourists were on the island.

When did the volcano erupt?

The volcano erupted around 2pm local time.

A group of passengers from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship was touring the volcano at the time, the New Zealand Cruise Association confirmed. “Our hope is that everyone will be recovered quickly and unharmed, but at this time we have no further information,” CEO Kevin O’Sullivan wrote in a statement.

Australian media reported that webcam images taken moments before the eruption showed hikers walking inside the volcano’s crater.

Police said both New Zealanders and overseas tourists were among those present on the island. The number of missing is in the double digits.

How big was the eruption on White Island?

The eruption sent a plume of smoke and ash around 12,000 feet high into the air. Michael Schade, a tourist who had left the island moments before it erupted, shared dramatic videos of the plume and people escaping the scene on Twitter.

GeoNet, government agency that monitors volcanic activity and earthquakes in New Zealand described the eruption as “short-lived”. “Our monitoring equipment is still operating, and we have seen a steady decline in activity since the eruption,” it said. “There remains significant uncertainty as to future changes but currently, there are no signs of escalation.”

What has the emergency response been so far?

Toxic gases and ash fall, as well as the threat of further eruptions, have so far blocked rescue workers from reaching the island.

The military will deploy drones to assess conditions on the island “at first light”, police said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has travelled to Whakatane, a nearby town, and plans to travel to the island on Tuesday. “I know there will be a huge amount of concern and anxiety for those who have loved ones on or around the island at the time,” she told a press conference. “I can assure them police are doing everything they can.”

Write to Ciara Nugent at ciara.nugent@time.com.