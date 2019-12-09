Here Are the 2020 Golden Globes Nominees

The nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards have arrived, with Netflix films Marriage Story and The Irishman leading the pack in movies, while Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable received multiple nods for television.
With six nominations, including for best dramatic motion picture and acting nods for Adam Driver, Scarlett Johannson and Laura Dern, Marriage Story led among movie nominations. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman landed five nods, as did Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
On the TV side, Chernobyl, Unbelievable and The Crown garnered four nominations each. Netflix, where the latter two shows debuted, along with Marriage Story and The Irishman, emerged as the strongest streamer in this year’s Golden Globes nominations. Notably, Apple picked up its first nominations, with a few nods for The Morning Show.
The 2020 Golden Globes will be hosted by Ricky Gervais, marking the comedian’s fifth time as the event’s emcee. The Golden Globes will air on Jan. 5, 2020 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Related Stories
See all the nominations for the 77th Golden Globes.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Cynthia Ervio, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Thomas Newman, 1917
Randy Neman, Marriage Story
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
“Beautiful Ghosts” Cats
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” Frozen II
“Spirit” The Lion King
“Stand Up” Harriet
Best Television Series (Drama)
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Parasite
Les Misérables
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series or Motion Picture)
Christopher Abbot, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series or Motion Picture)
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbeliveable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Meritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Television Series (Comedy)
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry