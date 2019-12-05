Mother Charged With Hitting Student With Purple Taser During Middle School Fight

(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) — A Florida mother accused of hitting a student on the head with a stun gun during a fight at her daughters’ middle school has been charged with child abuse, police said.

Susan Mary Strahsmeier was charged with two felonies — child abuse and possession of a weapon on school property — according to an arrest report.

Strahsmeier’s daughters got into a fight with multiple students late Monday afternoon at Azalea Middle School in St. Petersburg.

Strahsmeier, 42, “involved herself in a physical fight by striking the victim numerous times on the back of the head from behind while holding a purple Taser,” the arrest report said.

Numerous students witnessed the fight, police said. Police also obtained video taken during the fight.

The victim suffered minor head injuries, according to police.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Strahsmeier also was charged with violating her probation on a previous criminal mischief charge.

She remained in the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday morning. An attorney is not listed for her on jail records.

