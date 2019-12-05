The Music of Life Is This Olive Garden Employee Singing Happy Birthday

It’s time for someone to hand over a Grammy and a Tony simultaneously to this Olive Garden employee who sang “Happy Birthday” so beautifully.

One waiter, Alphonso Nichols, took it upon himself to give a lovely birthday gift via song to two teenagers on their birthdays in Kennewick, Washington. Sisters Hannah and Ella went to the restaurant to celebrate their 17th birthdays with their mom, Amy Haddox, according to CBS local affiliate KEPR. Bringing over a special birthday dessert for the diners, Nichols sang alone in what is likely the best chain restaurant “Happy Birthday” rendition recorded as of late.

Haddox shared a video of this songbird in a now-viral Facebook post, with nearly 100,000 views.

Customers at Olive Garden have even been requesting to sit in Nichols’ section since, according to ABC7 affiliate channel SWFL. “I like seeing the reactions of everyone and seeing the joy that it brings them,” Nichols told YakTriNews in an interview. “You never know what impact you have for that person that day.”

The server is also working on his own Christian album to be released next year.

Listen to the musical magic for yourself.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.