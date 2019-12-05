China Says U.S. Must Cut Tariffs in Order to Reach a Trade Deal

A shipping container is offloaded from the Hong Kong based CSCL East China Sea container ship at the Port of Oakland in California on on June 20, 2018.
Justin Sullivan— Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:34 AM EST

(BEIJING) — China’s government says the United States must roll back punitive tariffs on Chinese goods if the two sides reach a trade deal.

The comments Thursday by a Commerce Ministry spokesman indicated Beijing is sticking to its demand for a tariff cut as another possible increase on Dec. 15 approaches with no agreement.

President Donald Trump announced a “Phase 1” agreement in October but the two sides have yet to agree on details.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, “China believes that if the two parties reach a ‘Phase 1,’ tariffs should be reduced accordingly.”

Global financial markets tumbled this week after Trump cast doubt on whether an agreement can be reached this year.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE