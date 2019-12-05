European Nations Call Out Iran for Working on Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missiles

A Shahab-3 surface-to-surface missile is pictured on display next to a portrait of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a street exhibition by Iran's army and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard during the 39th anniversary of the start of 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, at the Baharestan Square in Tehran, on Sept. 26 2019.
AFP/Getty Images
By EDITH M. LEDERER / AP
10:22 PM EST

(UNITED NATIONS) — France, Germany and the United Kingdom say Iran’s efforts to develop “nuclear-capable ballistic missiles” go against a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles.

Ambassadors from the three European nations urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter circulated Wednesday to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018. But it is still supported by the five other parties — France, Britain, Russia and China, which are all veto-wielding Security Council members, and Germany.

The Europeans’ letter cites an example of an Iranian missile “technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Pantone's Color of the Year Is a Comforting Start to 2020. Here’s What to Know About the Choice.
2

Inside McConnell's Reluctant Preparation for Impeachment
3

How The Mandalorian Fits Into the Larger Star Wars Timeline
4

White House Christmas Decorations Unveiled
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE