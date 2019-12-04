Armie Hammer Drinks Goat Milk From the Udder with Bear Grylls As One Does

By Cady Lang
11:32 AM EST

Armie Hammer embraced his adventurous during an appearance on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.”

In a preview for the show, the Call Me By Your Name star can be spotted climbing the side of a steep cliff despite his fear of heights. The thrills aren’t over after Hammer completes the climb, however; afterwards, he’s offered a drink of goat milk by host Grylls — the only catch is that he has to drink it straight from the goat’s udder.

“You know, I climb an entire cliff, never done it before, feel a huge sense of accomplishment, we get up here, you tackle a goat and now I’ve got to suck on it,” Hammer said. “You know what? I came this far. I’m going to do it. I mean, are we doing this?”

Lucky for Hammer, the although the experience was an unexpected surprise, he found it to be “delicious.”

Watch Hammer embrace adventure with Bear Grylls below.

