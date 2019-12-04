Baby Yoda Toys Won't Be Available in Time for Christmas. Here's Why

In a move reminiscent of the very first scramble for “Star Wars” toys more than four decades ago, Walt Disney is asking fans to preorder Baby Yoda dolls that won’t be delivered until February.

Baby Yoda, or the Child, as Disney calls him, is the breakout star of “The Mandalorian,” the new “Star Wars” TV series that debuted last month on the company’s Disney+ streaming service.

Products available now for preorder online include a $30 Funko Inc. bobble head, a $25 plush toy from Mattel Inc. and an $11 puzzle from Buffalo Games. Some “Mandalorian” merchandise, including T-shirts and coffee mugs featuring the show’s namesake bounty hunter, are already available in Disney stores.

The company said it didn’t want to release products earlier tied to the cuddly creature because doing so would have spoiled his surprise appearance in the show.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

“It was important to us that the reveal of the new character, the Child, be a special moment for fans, and we could not be more thrilled with the response,” Paul Southern, senior vice president for licensing at Disney’s Lucasfilm unit, said in a statement. More products, including Lego ones, will be coming next year, the company said.

Toymaker Kenner was caught off guard by the runaway success of the original “Star Wars” film in 1977 and sold parents IOUs good for toys delivered later.

While “Star Wars” products have been reliable sellers over the years, they hit a recent peak after the 2015 release of “The Force Awakens,” the first in the new Disney-produced trilogy.

The toy industry has struggled to find a big hit for the current holiday season, and with Baby Yoda products not yet on shelves, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to fill that role.

It’s “tough to gauge demand when there’s nothing in the marketplace,” said Jim Silver, editor of TTPM.com, a toy industry website.

Contact us at editors@time.com.