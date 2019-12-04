Pirelli Unveils 2020 Calendar, With Celebrity Portraits Paying Tribute to Shakespeare's Juliet

By Associated Press
8:24 AM EST

(VERONA, Italy) — Pirelli’s 2020 calendar pays romantic tribute to Shakespeare’s tragic figure Juliet in the city of her famously failed romance.

Paolo Roversi, the first Italian photographer ever tapped by the Pirelli tire company for its famed calendar, said Tuesday that he believes that ‘’there is a Juliet in every woman, and I won’t stop looking for her.”

The calendar features actresses Claire Foy, Mia Goth and Yara Shahidi, who were on hand in Verona for the unveiling, as well as Kristen Stewart, Indya Moore and Emma Watson among others. Whoopi Goldberg introduced the protagonists.

Roversi presented a book of 132 pages, with the calendar incorporated into the front and back covers and 58 photographs of the models, in street clothes and period costumes. The calendar has by now made nudity a thing of the past.

 

