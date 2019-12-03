Officer Wounds Armed Student at Oshkosh High School — the Second Police Shooting in a Wisconsin School in 2 Days

An officer-involved shooting at a Wisconsin high school has left a student and police officer injured in the second school shooting incident in the state in as many days.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department and the Oskkosh Area School District, the shooting occurred after an armed student confronted a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School. The student and officer were taken to local hospitals, where their conditions are unknown.

“This incident is being turned over to the state department of criminal investigations who will conduct the investigation,” the Oshkosh police said in a statement.

The school was placed on lockdown after the incident, and authorities said parents can reunite with their kids at Perry Tipler Middle School.

The Oshkosh Area School District also said all district middle schools were placed on “soft lockdown,” and all district schools “observed restricted movement” following the shooting.

“Our number one priority is to keep our students safe at all times. We greatly appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this process. There will be further information shared when it becomes available,” the district said in a statement.

Stephanie Carlin, a local school board member and mother of two boys who attend the high school, told the Associated Press that this is a parent’s worst nightmare.

Carlin says she received a text from one of her sons that said “it [the incident] was crazy.” Both of her sons are safe.

Tuesday’s shooting comes just one day after a 17-year-old male student was shot and wounded by police after pointing a gun at officers in a classroom at Waukesha South High School in Wisconsin, about 80 miles south of Oshkosh.

Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack told reporters Monday that a school resource officer rushed into the classroom and escorted other students to safety. That school was also placed on lockdown.

“The suspect would not remove his hands from his pocket and continued to ignore officers’ commands,” Jack said. “The suspect removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers. An officer was forced to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect.”

