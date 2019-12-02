Rep. Duncan Hunter Expected to Plead Guilty on Corruption Charges, Considers Leaving Congress

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) speaks to campaign staffers during a visit to one of his headquarters on Nov. 6, 2018 in Santee, California.
Sandy Huffake—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:35 PM EST

(SAN DIEGO) — U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter plans to plead guilty on Tuesday to the misuse of campaign funds and has indicated he will leave Congress.

The California Republican is facing federal corruption charges he looted campaign cash to finance vacations, golf outings and other personal expenses.

He told KUSI television in San Diego in an interview that aired Monday that he is changing his plea to protect his three children from going through a very public trial. “I think it would be really tough for them,” he said. “It’s hard enough being the kids of a public figure. I think it’s time for them to live life outside the spotlight.”

Hunter said he will accept whatever sentence the judge gives.

Read more: Indicted and Elected—Candidates Accused of Crimes Won Big in the 2018 Midterms

He said he wants his seat to remain in Republican hands and he will try to ensure a smooth transition, indicating he will be leaving Congress.

Related Stories

Hunter has served 11 years in Congress. He was re-elected last year after being indicted on federal corruption charges in the misuse of more than $250,000 in campaign funds.

Since then, several Republicans have jumped in to run against him.

Until now, Hunter has resisted calls to resign even after his indictment, which he calls politically motivated.

Prosecutors revealed salacious details about the married congressman’s lifestyle, saying he used campaign money to illegally finance a string of romantic relationships with lobbyists and congressional aides. Defense attorneys tried to get those allegations blocked by the court, but U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan ruled the allegations were relevant to whether campaign money was spent illegally and spoke to motive and intent.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

'I Don't Trust Anyone'
2

Rep. Duncan Hunter Expected to Plead Guilty on Corruption Charges, Considers Leaving Congress
3

Russian Scientists Show Off 18,000-Year-Old Prehistoric Puppy Perfectly Preserved in Permafrost
4

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won't Attend President Trump's Buckingham Palace Visit
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE