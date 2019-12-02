Police are investigating what they call a “critical incident” after gunshots were reported at a high school in Waukesha, Wisc. Monday.

Authorities were called to Waukesha South High School about 10:15 a.m. Monday, Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Hoffman says. The Waukesha mayor’s office said that one suspect is in police custody, and it is believed to be an “isolated incident.”

Local news outlets have reported that gunshots were fired in the school.

“Everybody is safe and ok,” a police official told TIME.

Waukesha is a city of about 70,000 residents 20 miles west of Milwaukee.

The Waukesha Police Department said on Twitter that a staging area had been set up at the Pick ‘n Save grocery store near the school.

“We are not seeking anybody else we have no other persons of interest. We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized,” police said.

