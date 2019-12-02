The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are heading to Mary Berry’s kitchen for a Christmas special.

In a post on Instagram shared Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton gave details about the upcoming one-hour show with the former Great British Bake Off judge, titled A Berry Royal Christmas. Hopefully there will not be an under-proofed bread, over-baked cake or a soggy bottom in sight.

According to the post, the special will focus on several charities that are particularly close to the hearts of William and Kate. They will be seen volunteering and visiting charities and organizations that focus on early childhood education and healthy eating, a homelessness resource center and a safe space for those suffering from addiction.

Despite Prince William’s dig that his wife’s cooking is the reason he’s “so skinny,” the Christmas special will also feature the Duchess baking alongside Berry’s renowned skill.

For her part, Berry reportedly begs to differ from Prince William’s opinion on his wife’s cooking. “Kate is a really good cook,” Berry said at an event in Birmingham, The Sun reports. Of course, Berry may have reason to defend Middleton’s cooking honor, as the Duchess reportedly is a big fan of Berry’s baking. “Prince William said Kate used my recipes,” Berry said in a 2013 magazine interview.

“#ABerryRoyalChristmas culminates in a Christmas party, hosted by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period,” Kensington Palace’s account shared on Twitter.

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Dec. 16 on BBC One. TIME has reached out to the BBC to find out if the special will air in the U.S. or if fans will have to fly to England to watch Berry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the kitchen.

