The woman who says she was sex-trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and made to have sex at age 17 with the U.K.’s Prince Andrew has called on the British public to “stand up beside me” in a BBC interview.

“This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,” Virginia Giuffre, who is also known as Virginia Roberts, told BBC Panorama in an hour-long interview broadcast Monday night.

This is far from the first time Giuffre has aired her allegations against Epstein and the Duke of York— she has waged a campaign in lawsuits and news stories for years. But it comes weeks after the BBC broadcast a disastrous interview with Andrew on Nov. 16 in which he failed to express sympathy for Epstein’s victims, said that he didn’t regret his lengthy friendship with Epstein and offered denials of wrongdoing that included a claim that he cannot sweat because of a medical condition from his military service in the Falklands War.

Giuffre’s interview was taped in late October—before the U.K.’s national broadcaster aired the sit-down interview with Andrew.

“He knows what happened. I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth,” Giuffre said in her BBC interview.

Andrew is just one of the many wealthy and powerful men who Giuffre has accused of having sex with her while she was allegedly a sex trafficking victim groomed, she said, by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. All have denied the allegations. Epstein died in an apparent suicide at a Manhattan jail in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, stepped down from his public royal duties less than a week after the interview was broadcast, explaining that his relationship with Epstein had “become a major disruption” to the work his family is doing, along with the charities he supports. Andrew has repeatedly denied Giuffre’s allegations and said during the BBC interview that he had “no recollection” of ever meeting her.

In Giuffre’s interview, she directly confronted some of the denials that Andrew has offered.

She pushed back against the idea that a widely-circulated photograph that reportedly shows Andrew standing with his hand around her waist is doctored. “The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored,” she said. “I mean I’m calling BS on this.”

Andrew said he had “absolutely no memory” of the photograph being taken when Maitlis showed it to him during his BBC interview. The prince said he could not determine if it was fake but suggested that it may not have been taken in London, as Giuffre alleged, because of what he was wearing. He added: “We can’t be certain as to whether or not that’s my hand.”

Giuffre had previously described the prince as “profusely sweating” while they danced in a nightclub before they allegedly had sex later that night. Andrew had responded in his BBC interview by saying it was “almost impossible for me to sweat” at the time due to a medical condition.

Giuffre reiterated her version of events in her BBC interview, saying that Andrew was sweating “all over” her. “It was raining basically. Everywhere I was just like grossed out from it but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey (Epstein) and Ghislaine (Maxwell) would have expected from me.”

Buckingham Palace repeated its previous stance in a statement to the BBC with regards to Giuffre’s interview, “emphatically” denying that Andrew had “any form of sexual contact or relationship” with her but noting that the Duke “unequivocally regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”

