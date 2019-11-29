Reports of Shots Fired at London Bridge

There is a large police operation happening at London Bridge, following reports of shots fired at the central London location where there was a terrorist attack in 2017.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter they were in the early stages of an investigation into an incident at the location.

Reuters reported that a person had been stabbed and police had shot a suspect, according to a security source.

Police said that officers were called to a stabbing at 1.58 p.m. local time. “A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured,” police tweeted. It was unclear whether the several people injured were hurt by the stabbing or by armed police.

Several videos circulating on Twitter showed a group of people wrestling a man to the ground, before two armed police shot one of the men.

The BBC journalist John McManus was at the scene, and indicated in a call to BBC News that it was police who fired the shots, after he saw what he thought to be a fight on the bridge. People were trying to hold somebody down, he said, and then two shots were fired. After crowds were moved away by police, he continued, several more shots were fired.

Ambulances and several police vans are now on the scene, which is near the Shard skyscraper to the south and the City of London financial hub to the north.

In June 2017, three terrorists who were inspired by ISIS mounted a vehicle attack on London Bridge, running down pedestrians in a van before attacking people with knives. The attack came days before the 2017 British election; there are currently less than two weeks to go until Britain’s next election.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

