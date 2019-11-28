Here Are All the Broadway Performances From This Year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has been entertaining Americans for 93 years. It guarantees giant helium balloons, marching band performances and Santa ushering in the holiday season. But there’s another reason it’s so magical: the parade it includes back-to-back free (!) Broadway performances, sure to leave you with their songs stuck in your head at the dinner table, and hoping to tempt you into diverting some of the money you’d budgeted for Black Friday sales into theater tickets.

Here are some the songs from Broadway’s hottest shows that aired during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

“Livin’ It Up On Top” from Hadestown

The cast of the musical Hadestown — which won eight Tony’s last year — preformed their song “Livin’ It On Top” in the parade.

“Day O” and “The Whole Being Dead Thing” from Beetlejuice: The Musical

The cast of Tony-nominated Beetlejuice The Musical sang a melody of songs from the hit Broadway show in the parade.

“Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” and “I Can’t Get Next To You” from Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations

The cast of the award winning show Ain’t Too Proud, about the life of R&B group The Temptations, preformed a medley of “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” and “I Can’t Get Next To You.”

“The Best” and “Proud Mary” From Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Performer Adrienne Warren sang a medley of “The Best” and “Proud Mary” from Tina, a new musical about singer Tina Turner’s life, in the parade.

“Where Do You Belong?” from Mean Girls: The Musical

A pre-recorded performance of “Where Do You Belong?” from Mean Girls, a musical based on the hit 2004 movie, also aired during CBS’s broadcast of the parade.

The Radio City Rockettes’ preview their Christmas Spectacular

Just like every year, the Rockettes also performed a song adapted from their annual Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Musical Hall.

