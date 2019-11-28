Senators Back Bill Revoking Medals Awarded to Soldiers Involved in Wounded Knee Massacre

Native American children playing around the cemetery of Wounded Knee, site of the Dec. 29, 1890 historic massacre of a Sioux tribe in South Dakota.
Ricardo De Mattos—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:32 AM EST

(FARGO, N.D.) — Two Democratic senators plan to introduce a companion bill to a U.S. House measure to revoke Medals of Honor for soldiers who participated in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Medals of Honor were given to 20 soldiers for participating in the massacre that killed an estimated 250 Native Americans, many of whom were women and children.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley of Oregon announced Wednesday they will sponsor the Remove the Stain Act. It was first introduced in the House by Democrats Denny Heck of Washington and Deb Haaland of New Mexico and Republican Paul Cook of California.

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has said he does not support the effort because “we’re now guessing” about the roles of individual soldiers.

