New York City Lawmakers Vote to Ban All Flavored E-Cigarettes

(NEW YORK) — New York City lawmakers have voted to ban flavored electronic cigarettes.

The City Council voted Tuesday to ban all e-cigarette and e-liquid flavors except tobacco.

Backers of the ban said they were acting to protect young people whose use of e-cigarettes has surged in recent years. Democratic City Council member Mark Levine said there is “no higher obligation” than protecting the health of kids.

Supporters of the vaping industry jeered and threw fake dollar bills from the balcony of the City Council chamber after the vote.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he supports the ban and will either sign the legislation into law or let it take effect automatically.

