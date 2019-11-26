What’s a live broadcast about truly important news without a martial arts aficionado in the background to enliven the proceedings?

During a CNN news segment on Capitol Hill Tuesday about the impeachment inquiry, internet users latched onto a random guy’s moves that were on full display.

The currently unknown man in a ski mask and yellow T-shirt was just doing his thing — as one does. He was getting in his workout regardless of anything else going on at the building, because that’s how amped one gets.

And as is the internet’s grand tradition, Twitter has spread the compelling clip far and wide.

“Happy Thanksgiving to this dude doing karate inside the capital, and nobody else,” @iamJTWood wrote, already making a hero out of the lone martial art enthusiast.

It wasn’t long before he was dubbed “karate guy,” by some.

And a former White House aide couldn’t resist commenting with a pointed dig.

This may be no Naruto runner of Area 51 raid fame. But it is the makings of hilarity, and a momentary internet obsession has emerged.

Whatever this man’s motives for chopping it up, consider it fitness inspiration as the Thanksgiving feast approaches.

