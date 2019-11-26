No One Can Look Away From 'Karate Guy' Spicing Up This News Segment

By Ashley Hoffman
12:43 PM EST

What’s a live broadcast about truly important news without a martial arts aficionado in the background to enliven the proceedings?

During a CNN news segment on Capitol Hill Tuesday about the impeachment inquiry, internet users latched onto a random guy’s moves that were on full display.

The currently unknown man in a ski mask and yellow T-shirt was just doing his thing — as one does. He was getting in his workout regardless of anything else going on at the building, because that’s how amped one gets.

And as is the internet’s grand tradition, Twitter has spread the compelling clip far and wide.

“Happy Thanksgiving to this dude doing karate inside the capital, and nobody else,” @iamJTWood wrote, already making a hero out of the lone martial art enthusiast.

It wasn’t long before he was dubbed “karate guy,” by some.

And a former White House aide couldn’t resist commenting with a pointed dig.

This may be no Naruto runner of Area 51 raid fame. But it is the makings of hilarity, and a momentary internet obsession has emerged.

Whatever this man’s motives for chopping it up, consider it fitness inspiration as the Thanksgiving feast approaches.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

The Streaming Wars Are Finally in Full Swing—And the First Casualties Are Coming Into View
2

First Lady Melania Trump Booed While Speaking at Youth Summit in Baltimore
3

Texas Woman Killed by Feral Hogs, Authorities Say
4

The 10 Best Movies of 2019

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE