Here's What Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving 2019

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a day to spend with family, friends and food (and sometimes football).

But what happens if your aunt forgets to bring her turkey baster, or you run out of dish soap, or the apple pie burns just as your guests are arriving? While dozens of major retailers traditionally opt to close their doors, many businesses stay open on Thanksgiving. That means you can pick up last-minute essentials, including the baster, soap and a store-bought pie. If you’re interested in exploring deals, you can also get an early start on your Black Friday shopping. Stores like Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s will start to offer their big sales on Thursday.

Here’s what what stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving 2019.

What stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Titan Rowland and Kelly Rowland perform during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images

Walmart: Most locations will have normal hours, but confirm with your local store.

Best Buy: Best Buy locations will be opening at 5 p.m., offering Black Friday deals.

Target: Stores will open at 5 p.m. (with some Black Friday deals starting early).

Macy’s: The department store opens at 5 p.m.

CVS: Pharmacy and store hours vary by location, but most CVS locations be open as normal.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens locations will have normal hours.

Giant: Most stores will be open until 5 p.m., but locations may vary.

Harris Teeter: The grocery store will be open until 2 p.m.

Kroger: Locations will open as normal and close at 4 p.m.

Safeway: Most Safeway stores will be open.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods Thanksgiving hours vary by location.

Starbucks: Starbucks stores will mostly be open with normal hours, so you can get your caffeine fix.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Many locations will be open, but check your local Dunkin’.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Most stores will open at 6 p.m.

Five Below: Many Five Below locations will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Bed Bath and Beyond: Locations will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2019

Getty Images

Before you run out, note that these stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Lowe’s

Most Pizza Hut locations

Costco

Lidl

Trader Joe’s

Sam’s Club

Marshall’s

Nordstrom

Staples

TJ Maxx

Publix

H&M

Apple

Barnes & Noble

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.