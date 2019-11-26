At Least 16 Killed in Deadly Albanian Earthquake: Officials

(TIRANA, Albania) — Albania’s Defense Ministry has reported two more dead in the western port city of Durres following an early morning earthquake, taking the confirmed death toll to 16.

The ministry said only that the bodies were found, apparently in one of the collapsed buildings in the western city 33 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital Tirana.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said medical teams had taken care of more than 600 injured people, with nine of them in life-threatening condition.

Rescue teams from neighboring Kosovo and Montenegro, as well as from Italy, have already arrived, while a convoy of trucks has entered the country from Greece.

They are slowly working trying to find survivors in the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

An aftershock of magnitude 5 in the Adriatic Sea just after p.m. rattled the nerves of already-scared people.

Contact us at editors@time.com.