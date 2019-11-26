This Ariana Grande Doppelgänger on TikTok Is So Striking Ariana Grande Had to Weigh In

While some people fantasize about enjoying the attention of a famous verified celebrity, one person may have some insight in what it’s like to have global adoration of an avid following.

Meet Paige Niemann, a teen on TikTok who the internet has gathered to discuss because people believe she’s an Ariana Grande doppelgänger.

In this viral video, Niemann pays tribute to Grande’s stint as Cat on the Nickelodeon show “Victorious” early on in her career. And the resemblance is so striking that it has even struck Ariana Grande.

The singer took to her Twitter account to react to a photo of the young woman twinning with her.

“i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue,” Grande wrote. “i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley [sic] bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.”

But somewhat similar appearances aren’t the only things they seem to share. Niemann is having fun with the coincidence that she closely resembles the star by often recreating some of the Sweetener singer’s signature styles.

Niemann already commands a following on TikTok of 1.6 million users since she started in 2017. But upon the discovery of this, even her instagram following quickly ballooned.

Grande’s fans are — this may not surprise — excited by the discovery.

See for yourself below.

