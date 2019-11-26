China Says Trade Envoys Spoke on Phone and Agreed to Continue Talks

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center right, shakes hands with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, center left, after a minister-level trade meeting at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Oct. 11, 2019.
Jose Luis Magana—AP
By Associated Press
10:40 PM EST

(BEIJING) — Top Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators spoke by phone and agreed to continue to work toward a preliminary agreement for resolving their tariff war, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday.

In a brief notice, the ministry said that Vice Premier Liu He and other senior officials spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin early Tuesday Beijing time.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the two sides discussed “solving issues regarding each other’s core concerns, reached consensus on properly resolving related issues and agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues in consultations on the Phase 1 deal.”

The announcement was not immediately confirmed by the U.S. side. It came after Wall Street stuck new record highs Monday following the announcement by Beijing of new guidelines for the protection of patents and copyrights.

Theft of such intellectual property has been a sore point in the trade war between the world’s largest economies, and markets saw China’s move as an encouraging sign for negotiations on the first phase of a deal.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

The Streaming Wars Are Finally in Full Swing—And the First Casualties Are Coming Into View
2

Here Are the Best Memes of 2019
3

The History of Modern Mass Incarceration of African Americans Goes Deeper Than You May Think
4

The 10 Best Movies of 2019
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE