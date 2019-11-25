Supreme Court Rejects Appeal to Grant Serial Subject Adnan Syed a New Trial

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a Maryland man who wants a new trial based on information uncovered by the hit podcast Serial.

The justices on Monday left in place a Maryland court ruling that denied a new trial to Adnan Syed, who was convicted of strangling a high school classmate he had once dated.

Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of killing 17-year-old Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park.

Syed’s lawyers had argued that his trial lawyer’s failure to investigate an alibi witness violated his right to competent legal representation.

In its debut 2014 season, the Serial podcast shined a spotlight on the case that led to renewed court proceedings.

