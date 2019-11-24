Pilot Walks Away Uninjured After Plane Gets Caught Upside Down in Power Lines

A pilot walked away uninjured after crashing a single-engine propeller plane into power lines in Louisville Township, Minn., on Saturday, police say.

The Piper Cub plane, which had been traveling south, apparently collided with the power lines, became entangled and was suspended upside down on a guideline, according to the initial investigation, the Scott County Sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s office received a report about the crash, which took place south of Shakopee, Minn., at around 3:57 p.m.

The power line was deactivated and the pilot, 65-year-old Shakopee resident Thomas Koskovich, was freed from the plane. Koskovich, the only person on board, was not hurt.

Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said the situation could have turned out “much worse.”

“We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries,” Hennen said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

A single-engine Piper Cub propeller plane that became entangled with power lines in Louisville Township, Minnesota on Saturday. Photo Courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff's Office

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.