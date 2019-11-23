Explosion at Dippin’ Dots Production Facility in Kentucky Injures 4

(PADUCAH, Ky.) — Authorities say an explosion at the Dippin’ Dots production facility in Kentucky has injured four people.

Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer says the explosion occurred in a production area around 10 p.m. Friday evening. Fischer said in a release that it would be premature to comment on the cause of the blast.

“At this moment what is most important to us is our employees, especially our four team members who were injured last night,” Fischer said.

Paducah city spokeswoman Pam Spencer said the plant had a nitrogen leak, but it was unclear whether that leak caused the explosion or happened afterward. Nitrogen is used to flash-freeze Dippin’ Dots novelty ice cream.

All four people injured were hospitalized. WPSD-TV reported that one of the injured workers was released from the hospital early Saturday morning.

At one point employees were not being allowed inside the building after the incident because the oxygen level was too low, the power was shut off and smoke remained inside

Along with firefighters, personnel from Atmos Energy, Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation and Paducah Water were at the scene. Dippin’ Dots is headquartered in Paducah, a western Kentucky city near the Illinois state line.

