The 10 Best Podcasts of 2019

Some of the best podcasts of 2019 spent the year looking backwards—at the ramifications of slavery, at companies that imploded, at important thinkers and celebrities who passed away. Podcast hosts retold their parents’ stories, revisited monumental movies and re-investigated weird and wonderful cultural phenomena. And every single show on this list indulges in nostalgia—even the fiction podcast.

Perhaps reaching the end of the decade has made podcasters more reflective and insightful than ever before, or perhaps we as listeners are just craving an explanation for our current moment and turning to the past to find it. Whatever the reason, it made for great listening. Here are TIME’s best podcasts of 2019.

10. Spectacular Failures

Lauren Ober recounts the epic meltdowns of companies like MoviePass and Toys “R” Us with a healthy dose of skepticism: when she reports that the implosion of U-Haul was preceded by boardroom brawls between brothers, she jokes, “There’s not enough Xanax in the world to get me to go into business with my family.” In reporting on how many of these CEOs simply rebrand or start over, leaving legions of unemployed workers in their wake, Ober exposes the “failing up” culture that pervades Silicon Valley, Wall Street and—as in the episode about Trump’s Atlantic City casinos—the White House.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

9. Mobituaries

CBS correspondent Mo Rocca hosts a surprisingly fun podcast about death. Each episode, he eulogizes a different person or thing—from Sammy Davis Jr. to two trees whose deaths sparked an ugly turn in a football rivalry between two schools. He approaches each subject earnestly and curiously, enlisting the likes of Bill Clinton to reflect on being inaugurated the day Audrey Hepburn died, or Tony winners to write a show tune commemorating Thomas Paine.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

8. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Including Walmart and Target hours

The jokey premise of the show is that Conan O’Brien has no real friends and wants to use the podcast to force celebrities to hang out with him. In fact, his years-long relationships with veterans of comedy like Tina Fey and Will Farrell are what make this podcast funnier and more insightful than just another interview podcast with a celebrity host. He recalls war stories from the set of Saturday Night Live and embarrassing anecdotes that a journalist would have no way of unearthing.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

7. Scattered

Al-hadji Kudra Maliro—AP

When comedian Chris Garcia’s father died, he requested that his family scatter his ashes off the coast of his homeland, Cuba. But Garcia’s mother had no interest in returning to the country where her husband was forced to work in an internment camp and received electroshock therapy. Garcia seizes the opportunity to learn about his parents’ immigration—but he leavens the harrowing stories with hilarious asides, like when his mother obsesses over the singer Pitbull. It’s the sort of deeply personal account that’s essential at a moment when immigration is so politicized.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

6. Decoder Ring

Slate critic Will Paskin explores a bizarre and delightful cultural phenomenon each month, from “Baby Shark” to Chuck E. Cheese, to try to understand what makes people obsessed with seemingly arbitrary touchstones. These fixations can spin out of control, leading to toxic fights on forums or basements full of broken animatronic critters. But Paskin lends a sympathetic ear to fanboys and fangirls to understand how the strangest media can elicit an emotional attachment.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

5. Moonface

Almost 50 staffers with the U.N. health agency were evacuated

The cinematic soundscape of creator James Kim’s fiction podcast immediately draws the listener into the restaurants and dive bars of Downey, California outside of Los Angeles. Paul (Joel Kim Booster) lives there with his mother, though their conversations are stilted: she speaks little English, he little Korean. Paul cites the language barrier to his friends as the reason he hasn’t come out to his family. As he tries to bridge the emotional and linguistic gap, the show trusts that non–Korean speakers will understand the sentiments, if not every word, of their conversations: the struggle to be understood is universal.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

4. Last Days of August

Getty Images—2019 Getty Images

This could have been a bad true-crime series: When an adult film star named August Ames dies by suicide after writing a controversial tweet, several of her friends tell journalist Jon Ronson that they suspect foul play. To Ronson’s credit, he refuses to play amateur sleuth and build tension on a false supposition of murder. What he produces instead is a nuanced and considered portrait of Ames, a lonely woman who had a complicated relationship with an industry that both worshipped and abused her.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

3. Blank Check With Griffin and David

This consistently great movie podcast examines the filmography of one director at a time. But the series hit new heights this year when hosts Griffin Newman and David Sims focused on Hayao Miyazaki, the man behind masterworks like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro—whose films are not available to stream, and thus criminally under-appreciated outside of Japan. (The films will make their streaming debut next year on HBOMax.) Newman and Sims offered listeners a chance to seek out his movies and participate in a critical conversation about how Americans can access and appreciate foreign-language films—which, as movies like Parasite generate Oscar buzz, is more relevant than ever.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

2. You’re Wrong About…

Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who was fired for allegedly attempting to make a deal with President Trump in the case of SEAL Edward Gallagher, says Trump is sending a bad message to troops.

You might think you know everything about Tonya Harding or O.J. Simpson, but as journalists Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall re-examine these and other stories from surprising new angles—like the perspective of Paula Barbieri, Simpson’s girlfriend at the time of his trial—they prove even the most well-known figures have unplumbed depths. While they never sacrifice accuracy for the sake of fun, their breezy tone keeps even the heaviest of topics engaging.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

1. 1619

Including Walmart and Target hours

Four hundred years after the frigate White Lion brought slavery to America, New York Times writer Nikole Hannah Jones reframes the country’s history through the lens of that institution. (The podcast accompanies the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project.) Each episode demonstrates how our economy, political system and popular culture are rooted in the slave trade and built on the work of African Americans. Despite the podcast’s sweeping goals, the stories are intimate and conversational—as with a standout episode in which culture critic Wesley Morris identifies the echoes of black artists’ songs in the most unexpected music genres.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.