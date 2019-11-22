Chrissy Teigen's Face Wordlessly Expresses a Lack of Interest in Husband John Legend's 'Sexy' Elf Routine

By Megan McCluskey
1:48 PM EST

Despite her initial excitement over John Legend landing the coveted title of People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive,” Chrissy Teigen is now officially back to trolling her husband.

A video that Teigen shared on Twitter on Thursday shows Legend preparing for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by flashing his abs while rocking a “sexy elf” costume. The camera then pans to Teigen observing the scene from a chair in the back of the room. As the person filming zooms in, Teigen stares blankly ahead before turning away from Legend’s antics with a decidely disgusted look on her face.

“Sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family,” she captioned the clip.

Of course, the whole act is clearly in good fun, as Legend bursts into laughter immediately afterward. But it seems like Teigen is probably going to be dealing with this type of shenanigans for quite some time.

Don’t worry, Chrissy, the crowning of a new Sexiest Man Alive is only a year away.

Watch the video below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

