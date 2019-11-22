The Grinch may have had a change of heart and saved Christmas, but some kids are apparently still convinced he’s a “mean one.”

A video shared on Instagram by user Ashley Bohl shows what can happen when Dr. Seuss’ infamous green ne’er-do-well sneaks up on children who aren’t expecting him. And the results are hilarious, for anyone who isn’t the kids in question, of course.

In the now-viral clip, a young brother and sister decked out in adorable Christmas pajamas are posing for holiday photos when the Grinch suddenly emerges from the Christmas tree backdrop behind them. After seeing who’s joined them, the siblings pop up from the chair they’re sitting in and sprint away in utter terror.

“My kids couldn’t wait to meet the Grinch this weekend! I’d say it went well,” Bohl jokingly captioned the video, which is set to the classic holiday tune “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

But not to worry, the family did eventually manage to get the perfect holiday photo. Both kids are even kind of smiling — Christmas miracles do happen.

