FBI Lawyer Investigated for Allegedly Altering Document Related to 2016 Surveillance of Trump Adviser: Reports

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Nov. 5, 2019.
Cliff Owen—AP
By Associated Press
(WASHINGTON) — A former FBI lawyer is being investigated for allegedly altering a document related to surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser in 2016. That’s according to a person familiar with the case and published news reports.

The Associated Press confirmed reports by CNN and The Washington Post that the finding will be in a report Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz releases Dec. 9 on early stages of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling.

The news reports cited unidentified individuals.

The conduct of the FBI employee, who was forced out, didn’t alter Horowitz’s finding that the surveillance application of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page had a proper legal and factual basis, an official told the Post.

An FBI spokesman declined comment Friday. An inspector general spokesman didn’t return a message seeking comment

