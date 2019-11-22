Ex-CIA Officer Who Pleaded Guilty to China Spy Conspiracy to Be Sentenced

This undated file photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows Jerry Chun Shing Lee.
AP
By Associated Press
2:43 AM EST

(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) — A former CIA officer who pleaded guilty to an espionage conspiracy with China could be facing more than two decades in prison.

Fifty-five-year-old Jerry Chun Shing Lee is scheduled for sentencing Friday in federal court in Alexandria.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage, but prosecutors and defense lawyers disagree about the extent of the crime.

Prosecutors say Chinese intelligence officers gave Lee more than $840,000 and that Lee likely gave them all the information he had from a 13-year career as a CIA case officer. They are seeking a prison term of more than 20 years.

Defense lawyers say the government never proved that the money came from China or that Lee ever carried out any plans to deliver government secrets. They’re asking for a 10-year sentence.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE