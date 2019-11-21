Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres Had a Duet Without Anyone Else

If you’re in need of a boost, look no further than this video of close friends Ellen DeGeneres and former First Lady Michelle Obama, as they grace the internet with an original song.

“Last night, I dropped by my friend Ellen’s house for a little duet,” Obama wrote in a tweet and Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. The accompanying video she shared is both a blessing for the holiday season.

In the video, DeGeneres starts playing the piano before Obama joins her on the bench, as the two sing about Obama’s new book, The Becoming Journal, a guided journal with quotes from her memoir, Becoming, to really get the meditation and relaxation flowing.

“The purpose of the journal is to write down your own story of ‘becoming,'” Obama says, as DeGeneres keeps the keys moving. “Because every story matters,” she says of the journal.

Then the two harmonize as they sing, “What is my story?” Obama finishes off the song by asking, “Who are you becoming?”

The creative promotional video shows the ladies’ musical skills—as is on full display, DeGeneres can play the piano and Obama can seriously sing.

Please, don’t just take our word for it. Watch the performance yourself.

