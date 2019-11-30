Here's Everything New on Netflix in December 2019—and What's Leaving

December is here, and Netflix is spreading the holiday cheer with Christmas movies and TV series aplenty.
Fans of A Christmas Prince and its sequel can rejoice: the third installment of the romantic saga in fictional Aldovia premieres on Dec. 5, joining the streamer’s new original Christmas movies like Let It Snow and The Knight Before Christmas.
Noah Baumbach’s critically acclaimed Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, had a limited release in theaters starting Nov. 6 and will be available on Netflix beginning Dec. 6. And The Two Popes, another buzzed-about release which hit theaters Thanksgiving week, hits the platform on Dec. 19.
If you’re in need of a binge-watch while you’re home for the holidays, look no further than the second season of You, available starting Dec. 26.
Here are all the new shows and movies coming to Netflix in December.
Here are the Netflix originals available in December 2019
Available Dec. 1
Dead Kids
Available Dec. 2
Team Kaylie: Part 2
Available Dec. 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Available Dec. 4
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
Available Dec. 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Available Dec. 5
Home for Christmas: Season 1
V Wars
Available Dec. 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas: Season 1
Triad Princess
Virgin River
Available Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
Available Dec. 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Available Dec. 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Available Dec. 13
6 Underground
Available Dec. 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Available Dec. 18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
Available Dec. 19
After the Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time
The Two Popes
The Witcher
Available Dec. 24
Carole and Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
Available Dec. 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast and Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
Available Dec. 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
Available Dec. 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Available Dec. 30
Alexa and Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Available Dec. 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
The Neighbor
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2019
Available Dec. 1
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Ban
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Available Dec. 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Available Dec. 3
War on Everyone
Available Dec. 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Available Dec. 5
Greenleaf: Season 4
Available Dec. 8
From Paris With Love
Available Dec. 9
It Comes At Night
Available Dec. 10
Outlander: Season 3
Available Dec. 11
The Sky Is Pink
Available Dec. 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Available Dec. 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Available Dec. 22
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Available Dec. 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Available Dec. 25
Sweetheart
Available Dec. 27
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Available Dec. 31
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Here’s everything leaving Netflix in December 2019
Leaving Dec. 1
Yoga Hosers
Leaving Dec. 2
Africa: Season 1
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet: Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature’s Great Events: Series 1
Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
Leaving Dec. 4
Thor: Ragnarok
Leaving Dec. 11
Get Santa
Leaving Dec. 14
Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
Merlin: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Dec. 15
Helix: Season 2
Leaving Dec. 18
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Leaving Dec. 19
George of the Jungle 2
Leaving Dec. 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Leaving Dec. 31
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler’s List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter’s Bone
XXX: State of the Union