Here's Everything New on Netflix in December 2019—and What's Leaving

December is here, and Netflix is spreading the holiday cheer with Christmas movies and TV series aplenty.

Fans of A Christmas Prince and its sequel can rejoice: the third installment of the romantic saga in fictional Aldovia premieres on Dec. 5, joining the streamer’s new original Christmas movies like Let It Snow and The Knight Before Christmas.

Noah Baumbach’s critically acclaimed Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, had a limited release in theaters starting Nov. 6 and will be available on Netflix beginning Dec. 6. And The Two Popes, another buzzed-about release which hit theaters Thanksgiving week, hits the platform on Dec. 19.

If you’re in need of a binge-watch while you’re home for the holidays, look no further than the second season of You, available starting Dec. 26.

Here are all the new shows and movies coming to Netflix in December.

Here are the Netflix originals available in December 2019

Available Dec. 1

Dead Kids

Available Dec. 2

Team Kaylie: Part 2

Available Dec. 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Available Dec. 4

Let’s Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

Available Dec. 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Available Dec. 5

Home for Christmas: Season 1

V Wars

Available Dec. 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One: Season 2

The Confession Killer

Fuller House: Season 5

Glow Up

Marriage Story

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Three Days of Christmas: Season 1

Triad Princess

Virgin River

Available Dec. 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

Available Dec. 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Available Dec. 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Available Dec. 13

6 Underground

Available Dec. 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Available Dec. 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

Available Dec. 19

After the Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

The Two Popes

The Witcher

Available Dec. 24

Carole and Tuesday: Part 2

Como caído del cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space: Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

Available Dec. 26

The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast and Furious Spy Racers

You: Season 2

Available Dec. 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

Available Dec. 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Available Dec. 30

Alexa and Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Available Dec. 31

The Degenerates: Season 2

The Neighbor

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2019

Available Dec. 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Ban

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Available Dec. 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Available Dec. 3

War on Everyone

Available Dec. 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Available Dec. 5

Greenleaf: Season 4

Available Dec. 8

From Paris With Love

Available Dec. 9

It Comes At Night

Available Dec. 10

Outlander: Season 3

Available Dec. 11

The Sky Is Pink

Available Dec. 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Available Dec. 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Available Dec. 22

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Available Dec. 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Available Dec. 25

Sweetheart

Available Dec. 27

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Available Dec. 31

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Here’s everything leaving Netflix in December 2019

Leaving Dec. 1

Yoga Hosers

Leaving Dec. 2

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events: Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Leaving Dec. 4

Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving Dec. 11

Get Santa

Leaving Dec. 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Dec. 15

Helix: Season 2

Leaving Dec. 18

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Leaving Dec. 19

George of the Jungle 2

Leaving Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Leaving Dec. 31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.