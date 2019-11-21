(GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo.) — A 2-year-old girl is dead after being shot inside a home in the latest of several shootings involving children in the St. Louis area this year.

St. Louis County police say they were called Wednesday afternoon to a home in the town of Glasgow Village. The caller believed the child had been electrocuted or shocked by a toy.

Responding officers determined she had sustained a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Authorities identified her Thursday as Zion Israel.

No other details about the shooting have been released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

About two dozen teenagers and children have died in gun-related incidents this year in the St. Louis area.

Glasgow Village, with 5,400 residents, is in north St. Louis County.

