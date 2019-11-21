If you’ve been hesitant to decorate for the holidays, the wait is over. No one can contain the Christmas cheer on full display in these #ChristmasExplosion videos.

The most festive trend on TikTok this season involves creating viral clips dubbed “Christmas bomb” videos. Consider it joyous holiday content to give everyone permission to start decorating whenever they choose.

#ChristmasExplosion works like this:

Step 1: Enter a dreary room that is disappointingly Christmas decoration-free.

Step 2: Pop off a Christmas ornament like it’s a “grenade.”

Step 3: Retreat.

Step 4: Return to the room that is, presto change-o, now a hall sufficiently decked with all of the festive Christmas decor. These homes are bulging with glittery lights and each spectacle is a snowflake to behold.

In one clip, a “fire in the hole” voiceover chimes in, then then Brenda Lee’s “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree” takes over.

Mantle? Decorated. Snow globe? Rocking. No tinsel is spared.

The videos are sublimely addictive and feature all kinds of Christmas decor to living rooms to bedrooms.

Season’s greetings from social media. Scroll on for dogs covered in Christmas lights and all of the decor in this Christmas explosion video compilation.

