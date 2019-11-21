Martha Stewart Gives a Sharp Performance in This Knives Out Video and the Internet Responded Accordingly

For some people, holiday gatherings can be more spine-tingling than a horror movie. But Martha Stewart has you covered with all the right cutlery to ease the tension — or perhaps cut right through it.

The domestic goddess is giving the internet a good scare in just one minute with a promotional video for Rian Johnson’s new murder mystery, Knives Out, that quickly lit up the internet.

To spread the word about this movie out just in time for Thanksgiving, the icon of entertaining blessed the internet with a promotional stunt video that began to make the rounds this week.

“Feeling the pressure this holiday season? Wishing you had one simple tool to make all your problems disappear? Introducing knives out knives,” she says before she gets very stabby with the Thanksgiving trimmings.

Stewart really hams it up as she gets aggressive on the poultry on her kitchen island. Bulging with horror tropes, there’s a lot of food stabbing and animal blood splashed throughout this video.

Jamie Lee Curtis also makes an excellent acidic cameo.

“I don’t even know what’s happening,” Johnson captioned the video on Twitter. The internet is in agreement.

Eventually, the clip cuts to a trailer for the real movie starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans, which aims to put a modern twist on a classic suspenseful scare. “The idea was to take everything I love about a great Agatha Christie story and put it into a new original story set in modern-day America,” Johnson told EW. “That’s kind of the essence of it.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

It opens Nov. 27.

See the maniacally clever clip below.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.