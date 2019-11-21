Martha Stewart Gives a Sharp Performance in This Knives Out Video and the Internet Responded Accordingly

For some people, holiday gatherings can be more spine-tingling than a horror movie. But Martha Stewart has you covered with all the right cutlery to ease the tension — or perhaps cut right through it.
The domestic goddess is giving the internet a good scare in just one minute with a promotional video for Rian Johnson’s new murder mystery, Knives Out, that quickly lit up the internet.
To spread the word about this movie out just in time for Thanksgiving, the icon of entertaining blessed the internet with a promotional stunt video that began to make the rounds this week.
“Feeling the pressure this holiday season? Wishing you had one simple tool to make all your problems disappear? Introducing knives out knives,” she says before she gets very stabby with the Thanksgiving trimmings.
Stewart really hams it up as she gets aggressive on the poultry on her kitchen island. Bulging with horror tropes, there’s a lot of food stabbing and animal blood splashed throughout this video.
Jamie Lee Curtis also makes an excellent acidic cameo.
“I don’t even know what’s happening,” Johnson captioned the video on Twitter. The internet is in agreement.
Eventually, the clip cuts to a trailer for the real movie starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans, which aims to put a modern twist on a classic suspenseful scare. “The idea was to take everything I love about a great Agatha Christie story and put it into a new original story set in modern-day America,” Johnson told EW. “That’s kind of the essence of it.”
It opens Nov. 27.
See the maniacally clever clip below.