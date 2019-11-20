Over the past few years, the Grammys have been fighting a war against obsolescence. As streaming and social media have allowed artists to directly interact with fans, the value of traditional gatekeepers has decreased, leading the biggest music stars—from Beyoncé to Rihanna to Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran—to skip last year’s ceremony entirely.

The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, announced Wednesday morning, seem like an urgent bid for relevancy: three of the most nominated artists—Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X—also happen to be newcomers and rulers of the streaming economy. All three were nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist, pushing Grammy veterans like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to the sidelines.

But while the nominations showed that voters are paying some attention to up-and-comers, they also reflected several head-scratching decisions across the board. Here are the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2020 Grammy nominations.

Surprise: Lizzo leads the nominations

With a whopping eight nominations across multiple genres, Lizzo leads the Grammys with the most nominations this year, a testament to her cross-category appeal. It’s squarely on the nose that Lizzo, a hybrid singer/rapper who’s also an accomplished (and fun-loving) flutist, would defy being boxed in by anyone, much less the Academy; besides nabbing nominations in the four major categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist), she’s also up for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album. It’s only fitting: Cuz I Love You, an album filled with self-love anthems and ebullient bops, was widely embraced by millennial multi-hyphenates. (Cady Lang)

Snub: Taylor Swift is largely shut out

Taylor Swift’s lack of recognition in 2018 for her album Reputation was perhaps unsurprising: after an intense period of media scrutiny, Swift embraced a darker sound—and visual identity—that may have alienated some fans. But this year’s release, Lover, was a much more immediately palatable record, filled with romantic ballads, pop-friendly hooks and even an appearance from the Dixie Chicks; it seemed like a shoo-in for an older Grammy voting base.

Nope. The 35-time-nominated singer-songwriter received just three nominations for Lover—and only one of them was in a major category (the title track is up for Song of the Year). It seems voters forgot that her lead single “ME!” existed; even more surprisingly, her video for “You Need to Calm Down”—which was widely expected to grab a nomination thanks to its strong LGBTQ message and appearances from Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox and Queer Eye’s Fab Five—was shut out of the Best Music Video category. (Andrew R. Chow)

Surprise: Lil Nas X receives recognition for more than “Old Town Road”

How should the Grammys deal with one-hit wonders? The question has dogged the awards show for years: they’ve often found themselves chasing a momentary fad while letting a more promising artist slip away. In 1979, they awarded Best New Artist to A Taste of Honey of “Boogie Oogie Oogie” fame over Elvis Costello and the Cars; in 1998, they feted Paula Cole (“Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?”) over Fiona Apple and Erykah Badu.

This dilemma was probably on the minds of voters as they decided how to handle Lil Nas X, who was undeniably the music story of the year thanks to “Old Town Road,” the viral meme-turned-longest-running number one song of all time. “Old Town Road” showed how much the creation and dissemination of music has changed thanks to new forces like TikTok; the song represented a litmus test for how voters feel about these industry shifts.

But Lil Nas X isn’t actually a one-hit wonder anymore: his follow-up single, Panini,” racked up over 200 million views on YouTube and climbed all the way to #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Voters recognized this and honored Lil Nas across the board with six nominations, including for record of the year and music video of the year (for “Old Town Road”) and best rap/sung performance (for “Panini”).

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

The success of “Panini,” combined with Lil Nas’ inarguably charismatic presence on social media, points to the idea that he has genuine staying power and that his Best New Artist nod is deserved. But the nomination of his non-album 7 for Album of the Year is a shocker. 7 is 18 minutes long and filled with thin melodies and half-baked production; it blocked out many other deserving projects, including Rosalía’s El Mal Querer, Tyler the Creator’s Igor and Solange’s When I Get Home. (The fact that Solange didn’t receive a single nomination this year is inexplicable.) 7‘s nomination shows that in the Grammys’ quest for relevance, they went too far in pandering to the zeitgeist. (Chow)

Snub: Global artists—including BTS—are underrepresented

The dominance of streaming means that music tastes have gone global, with South Korea and Latin America becoming two particular hotbeds of creativity. In 2019, BTS had a monster year, with their release Map of the Soul: Persona becoming the best-selling album in South Korean history, and the Halsey-assisted single “Boy With Luv” becoming the most successful Billboard Hot 100 song ever by a Korean group. But the 7-piece boy band was shut out of the Grammys, much to the chagrin of their extremely vocal fanbase, the Army. Blackpink, another massively popular K-pop group, was left out of the Best New Artist category.

Meanwhile, Latin American stars like Bad Bunny and J Balvin were shut out of the major categories and quarantined to regional nominations; the only Spanish-language artist to receive major honors was the Spanish singer Rosalía. (Chow)

Surprise: The Tanya Tucker revival

The Grammys love a good redemption story, and this year, they put the spotlight back on Tanya Tucker, the 61-year-old country outlaw star who was first nominated in 1973 and last nominated in 1994. Tucker has been through many personal battles over the years, many of which addresses on While I’m Livin’, a grizzled and heartfelt album created with the help of another Grammy favorite, Brandi Carlyle. One of the album’s standouts—“Bring My Flowers Now,” grabbed three nominations, including Song of the Year. Here’s hoping she’ll get to bring the song—a heartbreaking meditation on mortality and regret—to the show itself. (Chow)

Snub: Megan Thee Stallion and the women of hip-hop

It’s well-documented that the Grammys often fall short when it comes to recognizing hip-hop artists, and this year’s nominations prove that despite a concerted effort to diversify its voter base, the Recording Academy is still out of touch with the culture. Case in point? This year’s emerging hip-hop artists were largely snubbed when it came to Best Rap Album, with popular artists like DaBaby, Gunna, and Lil Baby being passed up in the category. Perhaps the most glaring example is the complete exclusion of Megan Thee Stallion, arguably the most exciting talent to emerge in hip-hop this year, whose music and presence were near-ubiquitous in the zeitgeist. The oversight is especially glaring when you consider that the rap categories only had one female rapper nominated (Cardi B’s feature on Offset’s “Clout,” for Best Rap Performance) in a year when female rappers including Megan, Rico Nasty, Tierra Whack, Doja Cat, Rapsody and more have been making unprecedented waves in the industry. (Lang)

Snub: Hip-Hop Producers

Music in 2019 is dominated by hip-hop—and hip-hop in 2019 is propelled by sound as opposed to lyricism. So it’s shocking that rap producers got so little representation in the Producer of the Year, Non-classical category. To start, voters missed an obvious, high-profile candidate: Tyler the Creator, whose gorgeous and unpredictable album Igor was nominated for Best Rap Album but should have earned him a spot among the year’s top producers as well.

But this year, rap was full of versatile, indefatigable producers who bounced from project to project, leaving an outsize impact on the genre’s sound as a whole. Wheezy had a hand in projects by Young Thug, Future and Gunna, as well as three Grammy-nominated projects by 21 Savage, Bon Iver and Meek Mill. JetsonMade hypercharged massively popular songs from DaBaby, Lil Keed and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. And Kenny Beats deserved a look just for his YouTube series “The Cave,” in which some of hip-hop’s biggest names, from Vince Staples to Danny Brown, dropped by to write and record brand new songs off the rip. (Chow)

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.