A young woman who knows a window of opportunity when she sees one would like Santa Claus to treat her to a very lavish array of presents, which her mother found amusing enough to share online where the internet most definitely agreed.

This ten-year-old is ready to celebrate Christmas morning with the utmost extravagance. “My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list 😒😒😒,” her mother wrote.

Specifically, she desires a real bunny, and she has plans for the bunny that include a wardrobe. She would also enjoy a hydroflask because all the VSCO girls have one, Chanel fragrance and Gucci flip flops, because they come in handy when you’re lounging with your well-dressed bunny at the pool. Additionally, she would like her family to spring for what appears to be pink duct tape, a GoPro and plenty of Apple products.

And her many, many wishes included but were not limited to $4,000, presumably to cover unknown purchases there was not room on the list for. Online, people really enjoy the real bunny “not to be confused with a stuffed bunny” and the four grand in particular. This list has been popping on Instagram recently and the original tweet has received more than 25,000 likes.

Dreaming big during the holiday season is enough of a flex. But this pint-sized retail therapy patient is clearly no amateur who refuses to limit her choices to the “practical” or the “modest.”

While we’re on the topic, if you’re interested in pitching for children to receive gifts and have a “magical Christmas when they otherwise might not”, people often turn to Operation Santa.

Peep the viral 10-year-old’s Christmas list below.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.