Inside the Unlikely Friendship That Inspired A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

The movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is structured like an episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Fred Rogers, whose gentle nature Tom Hanks wears as comfortably as his red cardigan, begins by introducing the viewer to a story about his friend, journalist Lloyd Vogel (The Americans’ Matthew Rhys). Scene transitions show toy cities, just like those used on the legendary children’s show, only Lloyd’s story is unfolding in Manhattan, rather than Pittsburgh.

Though Hanks’ Mister Rogers is the storyteller in Marielle Heller‘s new film, the movie’s inspiration, a 1998 Esquire cover story, positions him instead as a subject. In the article, headlined Can You Say… Hero?, journalist Tom Junod—the basis for the fictionalized Lloyd—conveys Rogers’ astonishing goodness through a series of anecdotes: Rogers, a Presbyterian minister, prayed for people by name every day. He made connections everywhere he went—with a young fan with cerebral palsy, with the famed gorilla Koko (also an ardent fan). He helped a blind child who was struggling to pray, and he loved taking pictures of everyone he met to show to his wife, Joanne.

As Lloyd does in the movie, Junod became close with Rogers after the children’s TV host saw something special in him. The movie, in theaters nationwide on Friday, is not a play-by-play of either man’s life—for one thing, Junod never got into a fight with his father at his sister’s wedding, as Lloyd does—but Junod says that while Lloyd’s on-screen circumstances are fictionalized, the depiction of their friendship is as close to reality as he could have hoped.

“I expected to have some distance from it,” Junod tells TIME of his experience watching the film. “And, as it turned out, I had no distance at all. The way Matthew [Rhys] played it, I recognized myself in the character.”

This is the story of how Rogers, who died in 2003, changed Junod’s life forever.

‘I had no idea how to write about a person like Fred’

Tom Junod, whose magazine article inspired the film, on the set of 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.' Lacey Terrell—Sony Pictures

Before he was assigned to interview Rogers for an Esquire issue about American heroes, Junod had earned a bit of an unsavory reputation. In an October 1997 cover story titled “Kevin Spacey Has a Secret,” he coyly outed the actor, though Spacey refused at the time to confirm or deny any speculation about his sexuality. The story led to a tailspin of controversy and many in Hollywood refusing to cooperate with the magazine and the journalist himself.

“The thing that damaged me about the Kevin Spacey story was not that we revealed that Kevin was gay—it was that we revealed Kevin was gay for a purpose that was not worth the revelation,” Junod says. “We were looking to make a splash.” (Spacey came out as gay in 2017, after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of assaulting him when Rapp was 14, in 1986. Spacey responded on Twitter that he was “horrified” by the allegations but did not recall the encounter.)

It was at that juncture that an editor at Esquire thought giving Junod a chance to interview Rogers—widely considered the nicest guy in the world—could be the key to redeeming himself. Junod says he had “no idea how to write about a person like Fred” after a run of writing successful stories about darker subjects. (He earned a National Magazine Award for a 1995 story called “The Rapist Says He’s Sorry,” about a convicted sex offender undergoing therapy.)

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

So when he was first assigned this profile, Junod wasn’t sure how to proceed. Rogers’ team was hesitant, too.

As the movie depicts, Bill Isler (played by Enrico Colantoni), whom Junod refers to as Rogers’ “majordomo,” ran Rogers’ production company. Isler had read Junod’s work and didn’t think he was a good fit to do the interview. “[Isler] protected Fred, and he did not want Fred to do this story,” Junod says. But in the end, Rogers said he wanted to work with the journalist anyway.

“Why it was Fred who made that decision, he never told me,” Junod admits. “Fred moved in mysterious ways, he really did.”

While he still doesn’t know whether Rogers had read the Spacey article, Junod believes Rogers recognized that he was going through a moment of transformation after “losing trust” in himself. “That’s what Fred, I believe, saw, and sort of decided to work on in his own inimitable way,” he says.

‘Goodness is as mysterious and interesting to write about as badness’

Fred Rogers on the set of his television children's show. Deborah Feingold—Corbis/Getty Images

Working with Mister Rogers wasn’t easy for Junod. And Rogers was’t shy about switching the roles of interviewer and interviewee, asking questions and trying to learn more about his new friend.

Still, the journalist didn’t know what to make of the TV host. “It was a complete mystery to me, how he could be who he was, how he could stay who he was,” Junod says, “that it wasn’t a pose, it wasn’t an act.”

That mystery ended up paving the way for a compelling story, as Junod sought to understand how Mister Rogers could be so good. As it turned out, he found that question just as thrilling as investigating what made other subjects bad.

“I think that that was a lesson that stood me in good stead for the rest of my time as a journalist,” says Junod.

As screenwriters Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue conducted research for a script, they discovered an archive of files that Rogers had kept on everyone and everything he loved.

Junod had a file. Among its contents was a list of four pillars of journalism that Rogers hoped his friend would stick to: that journalists are human beings; that they should point out injustice when necessary; point out beauty when it’s possible; and celebrate the wonders of creation.

The writer has no idea whether these were meant as pieces of advice, lessons or notes Rogers perhaps learned from Junod himself. But, he says, “I think Fred was interested in the [journalism] process as well.”

‘He practiced [kindness] like he practiced a musical instrument. I think he did the scales every day’

Tom Junod and Fred Rogers Tom Junod—©2019 CTMG, Inc.

Junod wasn’t surprised to learn that his friend had kept meticulous notes on their correspondence. After all, Rogers woke up daily at 5 a.m. to pray and read and swim; he famously even ensured that he weight the same exact amount—143 pounds—without fluctuation. This was a deeply disciplined man.

But the notes also offered a peek into how Rogers was able to be so good, seemingly all the time. Junod says it was with tools like his notes—using discipline to be a good friend or a good partner—that he was able to uphold such goodness throughout his life.

For Junod, there’s always been a bit of a misconception about Rogers. He’s not like Superman—he isn’t otherworldly. He’s like Batman. “Batman didn’t have any superpowers. He made himself into a superhero with his utility belt and all his training,” Junod says. “Obviously he has a lesson to teach about kindness, but I think that he also has a lesson to teach about the attainment of kindness, that kindness is a practice.”

Junod continues, “He practiced it like he practiced a musical instrument. I think he did the scales every day.”

‘Tom plays Fred as a person to be reckoned with’

Tom Hanks stars as Mister Rogers in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.' Lacey Terrell—Sony

If Mister Rogers were alive today to see A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Junod is pretty sure that he would enjoy the film. “I think he would have liked that Tom [Hanks] sort of straddles the line between following Fred’s gestures and mannerisms, but not doing an imitation of Fred,” he says. “I think Tom plays Fred as a person to be reckoned with, and I think Fred was a person to be reckoned with.”

Now a senior writer at ESPN, Junod is working on a 10,000-word story. (Which, in journalism these days, is quite long. This story is around 1,400 words.) It’s on a difficult topic, but Junod says that it has a resolution he really likes. When he saw the movie for the first time, in a screening room in New York City over the summer, he asked himself: What would Mister Rogers think of my work?

Upon realizing the answer, he stopped to appreciate how he had come to take Rogers’ lessons with him.

“I thought to myself that Fred would be proud of this—that Fred’s ideas about journalism were not in vain,” Junod says. “And I was really quite moved by it.”

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.